What subjects did students ace in their HSC? The result may surprise you

Teachers at Dubbo College Senior Campus might have been more excited than the students about the HSC results that were released on Thursday, December 14.
There were a number of students who did well in their exams, but the maths, PDHPE and Community and Family Studies cohort received results that went above and beyond expectations.
Maths teacher Yu Su taught advanced, extension one and extension two maths, forming a positive bond with the students.
Her students received an E4 (the highest level of performance) in extension one, two E2s in extension two and one band six in advanced mathematics.
"I'm really happy with those results, especially with the E4 in extension one, that's actually pretty hard to get, so I'm very proud of Ralph [Capricho], he got that," she said.
The maths classes were pretty small with only two extension two students - both of whom received E2 results. With just three extension one students, one received an E4.
"It was really good, I feel like as a group we got pretty close, even all the advanced students, not just my class, but the other two advanced classes, we got to know really well because we did a lot of tutoring outside of school," she said.
Ms Su said she knew both Ralph and Archie Kater want to pursue engineering, meaning they would need more maths skills in that career path.
"I'm just really happy for them that they got good results and hopefully they can continue using their maths skills in the future," she said.
2023 Distinguished Achievers in mathematics
With three PDHPE classes, head teacher Rebecca May said they did extremely well with two band six results and nine band fives and no band ones.
"All of them were achieving above our expectations through their hard work and the dedication they put in to achieve the good marks," she said.
The two band six results didn't come as a surprise to Ms May who saw all the hard work the top students put in.
"For all those band fives, that is a very good effort and shows the dedication and hard work the students did at home as well as attending our tutoring, so we are really pleased with how they went," she said.
2023 Distinguished Achievers in PDHPE
The community and family studies students "exceeded" their teachers expectations, with eight people having band six success.
Teacher Rebecca May said many of the students came to them and asked how to get a band six.
"I said 'you need to attend tutoring' which they did, they also did additional tutoring sessions which they organised themselves," she said.
"The students also got together and chose a question and worked with each other, because you've got many different examples and knowledge to build on, so they can use their expertise together to build their cohort up.
"They went above and beyond."
Twenty of the students got a band five, meaning they scored 80 or above.
"That's dedication, you can't just get a band five, you've got to do some work for it, so we were really pleased with their work ethic for it," she said.
With three separate CAFS classes, the teachers make sure to teach the same content, and have the students attend all the tutorials from the different teachers.
"We do some HSC marking, we see what's required for a band six response and we're bringing it back to the kids and they're putting it into practice as well with the depth of their responses," she said.
Ms May said when some of the kids were in junior school they weren't good writers.
"You have to be a good writer and be able to articulate your answers and provide real life experiences, so we're proud of them because it's a show of hard work they've used to get there," she said.
"Regardless of how you go in junior school is not an indicator of how you'll go in your HSC as long as you're willing to put in some hard work."
2023 HSC Top Achievers list
2023 Distinguished Achievers in CAFS
