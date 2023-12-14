From petty crime to a lifetime: Old Dubbo Gaol's repeat offenders

Peter McIntyre was just 13 years old when he first landed behind bars.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In 1882 the boy was arrested for attempting to forge an order at Julius Caro's store and was sent to Dubbo Gaol where he spent his 14th birthday.
Sadly, this set a course for the rest of McIntyre's life. He went on to receive 15 convictions, with a cumulative sentence total of over 70 years - though many were served concurrently.
His story and a collection of his mugshots are one of many featured in a new exhibition at the Old Dubbo Gaol, 'The Life of Crime - Portraits of Repeat Offenders'.
"His pictures are really the centre point of this exhibition... Having a mugshot of a 13-year-old going into jail for forging and uttering is quite a potent thing to see," Chris Anemaat, who curated the exhibition, said.
"And then to see that person at the age of 58, and the pictures in between of that young man ageing in jail. He barely spent any time out of jail... he was more comfortable with life inside jail just for having been in there for so long.
"So seeing his story, it's quite a sad story. A person not being able to work out how to live in the real world and committing crimes just to go back to his more familiar space."
Accompanying the exhibition - which officially opened on Thursday, December 14 - is a book written by Mr Anemaat.
Both tell the stories of repeat offenders who spent time in the Old Dubbo Gaol, drawing on information Mr Anemaat uncovered in the state archives over almost two-decades.
"I've been working at the gaol for 17 years and compiling stories as I've been going so I've been able to draw from that," he said.
"Going through these images, seeing these mugshots, wondering what these people's stories are and bit by bit going through old newspapers and unravelling those stories has been just the most exciting process."
But collating the stories and pictures of the prisoners wasn't always an easy task. Some had interesting stories but no pictures, others had fantastic pictures but no information. And to make matters worse many used pseudonyms.
"Some of these prisoners have multiple aliases and multiple names to try and avoid being recaptured or avoid getting longer sentences," Mr Anemaat said.
"So for a person who's doing research, that kind of adds a different level of difficulty to finding the strands of their stories because we wanted to tell a chronological story.
"Going down a rabbit hole and finding these fascinating stories of prisoners who are thieves who have committed serious criminal offences or who were just poor."
More than just learning about the past, Mr Anemaat hopes the book and exhibition will invite people to reflect more broadly on the issue of recidivism.
"Back then they thought it had to do with something you were born with or some physical defect... they thought that stopping people who committed crimes from having children was the solution," he said.
"Now we know those are horrible ideas and that there's a mix of things that contribute to recidivism, whether it's education, substance abuse disorders, mental health disorders, previous incarceration, of course.
"This exhibition shows locking someone up doesn't seem to stop them from committing crimes again, no matter how poor the conditions of a jail were. So we have to think about what actually causes someone to commit a crime."
Also launched on Thursday at the Old Dubbo Gaol are two exciting digital upgrades.
A new 3D-rendered digital map will guide visitors through the gaol and a touchscreen in the Gallows Gallery will help them dive deeper into the stories of Old Dubbo Gaol's death row inmates.
The upgrade was funded through a $250,000 grant from Create NSW, with the Dubbo Regional Council contributing an additional $25,000 to the project.
"It gives me a huge amount of pleasure to officially launch all three of these features as part of the Dubbo Gaol," Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"The new 'Life of Crime' exhibition and the digital elements allow visitors to delve further into the stories of the past at the Old Dubbo Gaol.
"We're moving something that was first set up in 1847 well and truly into the 21st century to make it a more attractive tourist attraction for the travelling public."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.