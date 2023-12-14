Star student 'disappointed' with his ATAR of 94

Students woke to a text message on Thursday morning, December 14, delivering them the news they have been waiting for since their high school exams finished.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It was their ATAR results.
One particular student expected to be over the moon with his results was Ralph Capricho, who was Dux of the 2023 cohort at Dubbo College Senior Campus and got an ATAR of 94.0
But, he was surprisingly not too enthused.
The high achiever said he was "mildly disappointed" with his score because he wanted a result in the 95s.
"I don't really care about it, though, because I've already got early entry," he said.
The star pupil is set to attend the University of NSW to study software engineering, a career he's got his eyes set on because of his love of computers, coding and money.
"I definitely liked my maths class the best purely because of the people in the class and our teacher, she was a really great teacher," he said.
Principal Marisha Blanco said Ralph's results were a reflection of his drive.
"He has been committed his whole life and has been determined in everything he does," she said.
"It's not typical for most people to say they're disappointed when they get a 94 ATAR but he's just someone that's so driven and wants to better himself in everything he does."
Ms Blanco said Ralph had set himself up for great things outside of school life.
"He's got all the characteristics and behaviours that you need to succeed in life, so it doesn't matter what he chooses to do," she said.
"Like most of our students, we have no concerns that they will do well."
Archie Kater, who received an ATAR result of 91.25, said he was expecting that result after calculating his exam results and working out he "probably wouldn't" get above a 92.
Having finished school, Archie plans on taking a gap year in Germany and coming back to Australia fluent in the language.
"I've applied for a double degree and I'll test them out, and after the first term if I prefer one, I will just drop the other," he said.
Archie said he'd had a great time at Dubbo College and loved all of his subjects because the teachers made it even better.
"I'm pretty happy with my subject choices," he said.
School captain Zoe McAneney said she did better in her HSC than she expected and with plans to head off to Port Macquarie next year, everything is looking up for the young woman.
The high achiever said she would be going to Charles Sturt University to study occupational therapy (OT).
"In OT there's so many different ways that I can go, so I could go with disability or working with old people, young people, there's just a million opportunities," she said.
"I just want to help people."
She said that Dubbo College was the best school she had ever been to.
"There's so many teachers that will support you and that played a big part in my results," she said.
Ms Blanco said the school couldn't be happier on behalf of their students.
"They've worked really hard, we had really outstanding results across a number of courses and it allows us to celebrate as a cohort not just with a few individuals," she said.
"What is special about today is that it's a joint celebration of what they've achieved as individuals but also what they've achieved with their teachers and for their educational journey coming to an end."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.