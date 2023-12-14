Daily Liberal
Home/News/Education

He surpassed his ATAR goal, now Tharusha wants to help future generations

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
December 14 2023 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He had a goal of 95 for his ATAR, and on Thursday when the results finally came through, Tharusha Abayawickrama realised he'd beaten it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.