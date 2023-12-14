He surpassed his ATAR goal, now Tharusha wants to help future generations

He had a goal of 95 for his ATAR, and on Thursday when the results finally came through, Tharusha Abayawickrama realised he'd beaten it.
Tharusha is one of the 67,000 students in NSW who received their Higher School Certificate results on December 14.
For Tharusha, who went to St Johns College, it was a happy moment as he learnt he had scored an ATAR of 96.
"I feel pretty happy, pretty content. All the effort I've put in throughout the years has paid off. It feels like a reward," he said.
The next wait is to hear if he's been accepted into UNSW for engineering.
Tharusha said he loved mathematics, it was his favourite subject in school, and engineering combined that love with something creative.
But it's more than just that.
Tharusha is also passionate about climate change. He's hoping to go into electrical engineering and work on developing batteries for electric vehicles.
"Observing the changes that are going on about us - droughts, everything like that - it got me pretty passionate about trying to do something to help future generations," he said.
Tharusha said he was hopeful he would hear from the university within a few days.
"They've got an excellent engineering course, and I love the social aspect of it. I've heard from family friends who go there and they really love it. I kind of want to experience the same thing," he said.
