Why the Cougars are confident they can match it with state's best

The inaugural NSW Community Cup is a chance for CYMS to prove they can match it with the best club sides in the state.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
That's the feeling of captain Ben Knaggs ahead of the Cougars' first match in the Twenty20 tournament on Sunday.
The Community Cup is a new initiative which is open to senior cricket clubs across the state.
It's a knockout competition with the four finalists to play for a cash prize at the state-of-the-art Cricket Central in Sydney next February.
CYMS is the lone Dubbo team to take part and Knaggs is confident the Cougars have what it takes to make a deep run in the competition.
"I definitely say yeah, why not?" Knaggs said when asked if CYMS could down teams from the likes of Newcastle or Wollongong.
"We've got the three pace bowlers from the Western Zone team and another bloke there, Ben Patterson, who would definitely make that if he put his name down.
"I definitely don't see why we wouldn't give one of those bigger clubs in Newcastle or down the coast a run for their money."
On top of Knaggs, Bailey Edmunds and Matt Purse all selected as Western quicks this season, fellow Cougars Thomas Nelson and Harry Bayliss also made the Zone squad.
After winning the Western Zone Club Knockout last season - a competition which was scrapped for this summer - the club was keen on being part of another tournament again.
"The boys are keen to play as much cricket as they can and everyone enjoys it," Knaggs said.
"It's just another comp to have a crack at we're just playing as much cricket as we can so we can better ourselves throughout the season.
"It's a nice little challenge and we'll just see where we're at as a club."
Knaggs and his men will take on Wilberforce from the Hawkesbury region in their Community Cup opener at Bathurst on Sunday.
They head into that match as the dominant force in Dubbo cricket this season.
CYMS sits 11 points clear at the top of the RSL Whitney Cup ladder ahead of Saturday's final round before the Christmas break.
Knaggs and his players were left shattered after being outclassed by RSL Colts in last season's RSL Whitney Cup grand final but have come out with a steely determination this season.
The return of former Australian Indigenous representative Ben Patterson has also been a huge boost for the club.
"Everyone from last year was a bit disappointed in the grand final loss and I think everyone's worked pretty hard in the off-season and everyone has got their heads switched on," Knaggs said.
"We've started the season really well. I think all the bowlers have really stepped up this year and then with our top order, I think, everyone's really stepped up as well. Tom Barber in the last few weeks has really put his hand up as a really good top five bat in competition.
We're looking pretty good and everyone is keen so it;'s a great start to the season."
Sunday's match starts at 1pm at Alan Morse Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.