Here are all the Dubbo students who received a top band in the HSC

More than 67,000 students across NSW received their Higher School Certificate results on Thursday.
Around 12 per cent of this year's HSC results were in the top performance band and 72 per cent of results were in the top three bands.
There were 1420 people on the all-round achievers list for achieving the highest possible band gaining results in the highest possible band across 10 units of study.
There were 18,516 students who received at least one band six result, earning them a place on the Distinguished Achievers list.
Here are the top performing students in Dubbo.
This list acknowledges students who achieved one of the highest places in a HSC course or optional exam and also achieved a result in the highest band.
Zoe McAneney - Dubbo College Senior Campus - third in Community and Family Studies
The Distinguished Achievers list shows students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
Lily Burn - Dubbo Christian School - Drama and Music 1
Ralph Capricho - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Extension 1 and Physics
Darcie Gravitis - St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2 and Visual Arts
Ella Grandey - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Archie Kater - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Advanced
Mikalah Lomonaco - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Xanthe Lilli Mara - St John's College - Industrial Technology
Isabella Lilly McAlister - St John's College - Studies of Religion 1
Zoe McAneney - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Standard 2, and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Gemma Mills - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Daniel Munashe Mutero - St John's College - Studies of Religion 1
Amelia O'Mally - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Ebony O'Sullivan - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Standard 1 Examination and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Molly Peacock - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Standard 2
Caitlin Petrie - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Emma Rose Menzies Powning - St John's College - Studies of Religion 1
Claire Robinson - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Earth and Environmental Science
Khalia Simpson - Dubbo Christian School - Music 1
Alex Sinclair - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies and Mathematics Standard 2
Amy Smith - Dubbo College Senior Campus - Business Studies and Community and Family Studies
Matthew Stockings - Dubbo Christian School - Chemistry and Physics
Heidi Toogood - Dubbo Christian School - Primary Industries Examination
Abby Mary Wilson - St John's College - Community and Family Studies and Studies of Religion 1
Jonty Joseph Winsley - St John's College - Studies of Religion 1
Elinor Grace Wonderley - Dubbo Christian School - Music 1
