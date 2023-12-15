Brave woman takes home award for her work as a baby loss mentor

Rochelle Olsen was in complete shock when she was announced as the Altitude Award's 'Brave Rising Star'.
Ms Olsen, The Baby Loss Mentor, said she was thrilled to be recognised for her work on Friday, December 8.
"I work in a field of major charities and this recognition is aptly called a Brave Award as it spurs me on to continue to be brave and opening conversations about baby loss in the community and holding a space for those impacted," she said.
For her, this award is a reminder that she is on the right path.
"I have had a very big year working on my business and to receive this as I move into 2024 is such a positive affirmation," she said.
"The path ahead into the realm of educating communities to be a safe space for baby loss mums to re-integrate into, via business and industry support programs, is now lit with inspiration and confidence thanks to receiving a Brave Award."
As a state finalist for the Agrifutures Rural Women's Award, her year has been filled with "amazing" encouragement, connections and inspiration from the get go.
"I am just buzzing, it's been a big year," she said.
Having organised and hosted the inaugural Walk to Remember in collaboration with Red Nose Australia and completed the groundwork for the Bush Blossums Community and Events - she is looking forward to building these into bigger and better things next year.
"Creating an understanding community for loss mums and impacted families is so important to combat isolation and overwhelm in rural Australia and I have already seen the benefits of this," she said.
"I am really proud to finish the year off achieving the recognition of being a finalist in two categories and winner of a Brave Award for the Altitude Awards."
In 2024 Ms Olsen is excited to have been offered a permanent office in Dubbo which will allow her to provide personalised support to small businesses, corporate entities, community organisations and industry leaders in a much bigger way.
"My Business Support Programs ensure that workplace policies and culture are not only inclusive but also create a safe haven for staff or clients navigating the complexities of pregnancy or infant loss," she said.
She will also be offering more 'The Next Step' mentoring sessions, now with an extra care option of extended one on one support to baby loss mums.
Ms Olsen dedicated a lot of her wins to the support of Women with Altitude and co-leader Melissa Woodward and her ambition to bring 'Women with Altitude' to the Western Plains.
"That has made an incredible difference to me and my business," she said.
"The community of business women is just inspiring and encouraging and I love our local chapter and all that we have collectively achieved this year.
"We meet once a month and I would love to see more business women and leaders networking and lifting each other up like I have experienced."
