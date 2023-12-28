Our year in crime: the cases that made headlines in 2023

From a 22-hour siege, to the end of a 24-year-old cold case and the start of a coronial inquest, these are the court stories that made headlines in 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
When much-loved local handyman Frank Smith was fatally shot on April 27, 2020, it sent shockwaves through the community of Wellington.
Following a 19-month investigation, detectives arrested 33-year-old Aaron Hegedus outside a KFC in Wellington.
Hegedus was initially charged with murder however, in 2023, the charges were downgraded to manslaughter when Hegedus agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge.
During sentencing the court heard that Hegedus fired a shot in the direction of Mr Smith which hit him in the upper abdomen, severely damaging his liver.
On December 15, 2023, Hegedus was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, with a non-parole period of seven years. His then-girlfriend Leanne Stewart was also jailed for 11 months covering up the killing.
"The community knew my father to be loud but also knew how harmless he was, he was just a big gentle giant," Mr Smith's daughter told the District Court in Dubbo.
It took the family of slain Gulgong teen Michelle Bright 24 years to get justice for her death.
Ms Bright's family and friends applauded as a 32-year prison sentence for her killer, Craig Rumsby, was read out at the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo on August 7, 2023.
Michelle Bright was killed after leaving a friend's 15th birthday party in 1999 and her body was found hidden in long grass - jeans and underwear around her ankles.
After a lengthy trial in Dubbo, jurors found Rumsby guilty of Michelle's murder and choking another 18-year-old woman with intent to rape her in January 1998.
Rumsby committed both crimes while he was free on bonds after a long history of offensive behaviour, robbery, drink driving and assault.
"Michelle gave me so much joy whatever she did, she was a lovely fun-loving girl. She was loved by all who knew her," Michelle's mother Loraine Bright told the court.
"All her dreams were stolen and shattered and as her mum my dreams were shattered too."
Despite a marathon eight-week trial at the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo, the family of Elong Elong man Robert Dickie are no closer to answers.
The 71-year-old retired farmer disappeared from his off-grid property in June 2016. Despite extensive searches no sign of Mr Dickie or his body have ever been recovered.
In 2020, police arrested former sex-worker Kylie So in New Zealand and extradited her to face trial for Mr Dickie's murder. Ms So arrived in Elong Elong to stay with Mr Dickie just days before he disappeared.
The trial of Ms So revealed an "undercurrent" to Mr Dickie's life his family weren't privy to - including his connections to Dubbo's drug underbelly. This threw the prosecution's theory into doubt.
On November 10, 2023, the judge found Ms So not guilty of murder. He said the prosecution did not have enough evidence to prove Ms So's guilt.
Wiradjuri man Brandon Rich was remembered as a "loving and caring man" by his family and friends as a coronial inquest into his death while in police custody, took place in Dubbo Coronial Court.
The 29-year-old died from coronary artery disease during an altercation with New South Wales police at his home in Wellington on December 29, 2021.
Family members, neighbours, police and specialists all provided testimonies to explain their versions of events, which included police not wearing body worn cameras or tasers, not gathering information from Mr Rich's grandmother before attending her house and calling Mr Rich a "grub" before attending the location.
Police say they were just trying to de-escalate the situation because they didn't know what Mr Rich was capable of, after he tried fleeing from them.
The outcomes from the coronial inquest will be announced on March 12, 2024.
The man behind a 22-hour siege in Provan Place that's estimated to have chalked up a bill worth tens of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to three years and one month in jail.
With a non-parole period of two years, Leighton Everingham-Baker, 34, will be eligible for release on May 15, 2025.
At 1.40am on Friday, April 21, 2023 police attached to the Orana Mid-Western Proactive Crime Team were conducting patrols in East Dubbo in response to a recent rise in break and enters and stolen motor vehicles in the area, court documents said.
Everingham-Baker then ran from police into the backyard of a Websdale Drive property before jumping a fence and losing police.
Two police dogs were released to find Everingham-Baker, who had climbed onto the roof of a Provan Place house.
The police started negotiations but the 34-year-old declined all requests and pulled a large kitchen knife on them.
For the next 19 hours, police tried to negotiate and engage with Everingham-Baker but according to the police documents he was pacing up and down the roof and said if any police climbed onto the roof he would stab them.
The siege ended about 11.55pm on Friday, April 21, when Everingham-Baker entered the roof cavity of the Provan Place home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.