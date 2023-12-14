Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Rental price growth slows as households hit their budget limit

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New figures show rental price increases are slowing, and a spokesperson for a peak industry body says it could show families have hit their rental limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.