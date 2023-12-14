Rental price growth slows as households hit their budget limit

New figures show rental price increases are slowing, and a spokesperson for a peak industry body says it could show families have hit their rental limit.
Rental data released by Housing NSW from Rental Bond lodgements for the year ending September 30 show rent increases in Dubbo eased.
This is according to Fiona Gibbs of the Real Estate Institute of NSW - Orana Division, and director and property manager at Bob Berry Real Estate in Dubbo.
She said cost of living pressures and a slower rural economy in inland NSW, were reflected in tenants' spending on rents being reined in, to help the household budget.
"Over the year to September 2023, [in] Dubbo, one-bedroom rents fell 16.6 per cent, two bedroom [rents] increased three per cent, three-bedroom by 4.7 per cent and four-bedroom 5.7 per cent," Ms Gibbs said.
"The CPI during this same period increased by 5.4 per cent, resulting in real terms rent increases [that] were either equal to or below CPI".
The median rents for Dubbo during the September quarter were $250 for a one-bedroom, $340 for a two-bedroom, $440 for a three-bedroom and $550 for a four-bedroom.
In nearby Bathurst, rents were $278 for one bedroom, $380 for two, $470 for three, and $550 for four.
In Orange, rents were $330 for one bedroom, $410 for two, $500 for three and $600 for four.
As a broad measure of the rental market across the six major inland regional cities of Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth, Wagga and Albury, average rent increases for the September year were 3.32 per cent, compared to 11.42 per cent the previous year, according to Ms Gibbs.
She said the slowing rate of rental increases was "absolutely" good news for renters - particularly as they head into the end of the year.
"I think there is good news in this, that the increases have stabilised," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I think you could probably find a little bit of peace with that, being a renter, knowing that the market's found its level for the time being - and I would think from a renter's point of view that that would be a good feeling."
She said the market was reflective of the peaks and troughs of the economy, and wasn't able to say whether she thought rental price increases would continue to ease.
"I think all markets have ups and downs and I think we've had some pretty rapid increase in the last 12 months. I think that the market had to sort of find its new level as such," Ms Gibbs said.
"The market's still increasing ... It's just not increasing as rapidly as it was 12 months ago."
The agent said another positive from the figures she obtained was that rental bonds held across the six regional cities mentioned above, increased by 1.9 per cent, or 501 more bonds in the year.
"This indicates that despite some media and industry commentary of investors leaving residential investment, these figures show the opposite," she said.
"Dubbo has 4702 bonds in September 2023 compared to 4622 the previous year."
