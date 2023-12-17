Crime, council and cuteness: Our top 10 video moments for 2023

From community events to crime to environmental tragedy - the Daily Liberal has been there to cover it all in 2023.
We've run the numbers and collated the 10 videos that our readers watched most this year. Check out our compilation and read more about the news-making moments below.
Boundary Road residents were left furious after Dubbo Regional Council decided not allocate road funding to Boundary Road. A list of roads that would receive a share of $5,074,270 in state funding was brought forward to council on February 23, but Boundary Road didn't make the cut.
There was a delightful surprise for keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo when they checked the rhino enclosure on June 16, 2023 - a male rhino calf had been born to mother Mopani.
A 19-year-old Dubbo man was among 19 people from across the state who were arrested during a police operation targeting online grooming and child abuse material offences. On September 5, 2023, the teen (not shown in the video) was charged with five counts of use carriage service to access child abuse material.
Locals and holidaymakers gathered at the Dubbo Showground on December 31, 2022 to welcome the new year.
More than two decades after Michelle Bright's death her family could begin to grieve. Family and friends of the slain Gulgong teen applauded as the 32-year prison sentence for her killer, Craig Rumsby, was read out at the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo on August 7, 2023.
Four fresh-faced meerkat pups were born at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo on March 4, 2023 to mum Midra and dad Howell. "We're really excited to welcome three baby girls and one little boy to our Meerkat family here at the Waterhole," senior keeper Karen James said.
To earn some extra cash, Dubbo residents have been taking their cans and bottles to one of the four Return and Earn machines situated in the local area. Fifty million drink containers have been recycled at the St Vinnies run Dubbo Return and Earn alone.
Family members and supporters of Michelle Bright arrived dressed in yellow and purple as the trial of her alleged killer, Craig Henry Rumsby, began in the Supreme Court at Dubbo on April 26, 2023.
An emergency operations centre was set up at Menindee on March 25, 2023, after the waters of the Darling-Baaka River were blanketed with fish. Footage of the environmental tragedy went all over the world.
Thirty years of water issues for 95-year-old pensioner Marion Morris has led her children to fight Dubbo Regional Council on her behalf. They claim poorly-designed culverts are diverting torrents of water onto the Morris property.
