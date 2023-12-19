Footy, fights and 'Fergo': Our top sport stories of 2023

It's been another huge year for sport in our region.
From young stars making a name for themselves, to local competitions highlighting the best of the bush and major events coming to town, it's been another memorable 12 months in Dubbo.
But which of these connected with you the most?
We've gone back through the year to bring you the most-read stories from 2023.
The passion for rugby league in the region is clear to see as each of the 10 here revolve around footy.
Here's what you clicked on most this year:
Few events on the schedule each year create as much excitement as the Koori Knockout.
Teams from the western area have been making their presence felt in recent years and there was plenty of hype around the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers side in the lead-up to the 2023 carnival.
With a host of NRL stars alongside some of the west's best, it's easy to see why it generated so much interest.
After injury and off-field controversy in recent years, Kotoni Staggs got back to doing what he does best in 2023.
His powerhouse running game and silky skills didn't go unrecognised and he earned his first Australian Kangaroos selection late in the year.
We looked back on his journey and spoke to people who've watched him go from a Wellington Cowboys junior to one of the best in the game.
What off-season? There's been plenty of signing news in recent weeks and Dubbo CYMS acted quickly to lock down their coach and get a former Fishie back home.
After winning the Peter McDonald Premiership this season, CYMS secured the services of coach Shawn Townsend again for 2024 while adding another exciting forward to their roster.
It was the biggest moment of the local season and one of the highlights of bush footy in 2023.
Blake Ferguson returning home to the Wellington Cowboys after a glittering professional career meant a huge amount to the community.
We broke the news and in an exclusive interview with Ferguson he spoke about how special it was to have the chance to pull on the maroon jumper on again.
As we mentioned previously, it was a huge year for Kotoni Staggs.
One of the real highlights was the chance to play in the NRL grand final with the Brisbane Broncos and celebrate a milestone at the same time.
While Staggs didn't win the grand final, he spoke about how special it was to be a part of the build-up.
Nyngan have a knack of securing a major signing once the season has begun and they did it again in 2023.
With the mid-season deadline approaching, the Tigers announced the signing of former Newcastle Knights enforcer Constantine Mika.
Mika also played in the English Super League, represented Samoa and also enjoyed a stint in rugby union before making his way to Nyngan in a huge boost to the Tigers' finals hopes.
It was a lowlight of the season and one which gained national attention.
The off-field brawl at Forbes involving members of the home club and the Wellington Cowboys was an ugly sight and led to a number of major suspensions.
Forbes Magpies president Matt Jack spoke afterwards of his disappointment and said his club did all it could to maintain order at home games.
The club acted quickly to make changes and looks well-placed to have a much better 2024 on and off the field.
As the end of the 2023 season approached, Blake Ferguson spoke about how special it had been to play for his hometown club again.
The former Australian representative starred for the Wellington Cowboys and then got the hopes of fans up by stating he could see himself staying with the club.
It wasn't to be as Ferguson went on to sign for Kurri Kurri for 2024, but it was clear his year back at home meant a lot.
It was a packed house at Kennard Park for Blake Ferguson's first game for Wellington in almost two decades.
Those in attendance weren't disappointed either as Ferguson gave plenty of glimpses of his talents during a 24-14 win over Forbes.
"This is where I grew up. For me to come back here, it's really good to finally be home," Ferguson said afterwards.
Yep, it's Ferguson again. You could not get enough of him in 2023.
In this in-depth piece, we took you inside Kennard Park from before kick-off through to the scenes post-game as Wellington turned out in force to watch Blake Ferguson's homecoming match.
From pre-match chats through to some face-to-face moments with rivals from Forbes, there was plenty happening for Ferguson and we were there to tell you all about it.
