Garbo's Christmas: Rubbish doesn't take a holiday, so neither does Nathan

Nathan Bullivant loves his job as a garbage truck driver - the only thing he would change is being able to spend Christmas morning with his kids.
The garbage collection operator at Whylandra Waste Facility in Dubbo keeps up his regular schedule during the holidays, and because Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, he'll be working.
But it's not every Christmas that Mr Bullivant has to work - it all depends on who's taking time off.
"The best part of Christmas Day is getting woken up by your kids with joy and happiness, wanting to open presents, and you miss out on that because you're at work," Mr Bullivant told the Daily Liberal.
"It's very hard to be away from the kids, but we are providing a service to the community, and it's part of our jobs."
"In the old days, people used to leave gifts on the bin or come out to us and offer gifts and what not. Unfortunately we're not allowed to take it, as a policy of our employment," Mr Bullivant said.
But people have left cards, or a cold drink, which are gratefully accepted.
Mr Bullivant has been driving the garbage truck around Dubbo for 18 years. He said the most challenging times were school holidays, Christmas and public holidays.
"There's more traffic on the road, people aren't looking or thinking because they're in a hurry, kids are out and about during the school holidays, so you're constantly on the watch for them on the roads."
He gets a kick out of the fact that many of the younger kids with their parents get excited when the garbage truck drives by.
"Half the kids still want us to beep the horn in the truck - they get excitement and joy when we come around," Mr Bullivant said.
Sometimes, he has Dubbo Regional Council desk-top-sized wheelie bin toys which he gives out to the children.
Before Mr Bullivant entered the industry, garbos used to work in pairs - one driving the truck, and another on the back, emptying the bins.
"In regards to operating the truck, not much has changed, except the size of the truck and how the hydraulics work," he said.
He'd like to get the message out there about bin placement - cars, trees and powerlines can all get in the way.
"Just think of the trucks when placing the bins on the street, and how close they are to your car or tree, or overhead branches, how close the bins are together, a bit of courtesy to make it easier for us so there's no damage," Mr Bullivant said.
Dubbo Regional Council asks residents to place their bins at least one metre away from each other and and other objects.
Mr Bullivant works a regular patch of Dubbo and splits his day - one trip for FOGO bins and the other for general waste.
He said it took him "a good year or two" to get used to the smell of the rubbish, and now and then he still cops "a dose of something bad".
Being in the garbage game, Mr Bullivant is faced daily with the amount of waste households throw out.
"Rubbish, unfortunately, is always going to be there, but if we can clean it up and make it better for the future, [we can] do our part."
He appealed to the public to "utilise their three bin service a lot more effectively", to minimise general waste.
One of the upsides of being a garbage collector is the hours - starting early and finishing early.
"I like being able to drive around my hometown and see people in their daily routines, and observing the different areas of town, and being out and about, staring through the window," Mr Bullivant said.
His message for the community? Friendliness is always appreciated.
"Give the garbos a friendly wave on Christmas Day and any public holidays," he said.
