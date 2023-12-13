Domestic violence, fraud and theft among 27-year-old's string of charges

A man who allegedly failed to pay at a police station and was involved with a domestic violence incident has been caught by police.
About 10am on Tuesday, December 12, police were patrolling Baradine Road in Coonabarabran when they attempted to stop a Ford Falcon, to speak with the driver.
When it failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated. A short time later it was stopped due to safety concerns.
Not long after that, police located the vehicle with two passengers outside the car, after it left the road and hit a dirt mound on Black Pines Road at Bugaldie.
The driver fled into bushland and no one was injured.
Police received reports a quad bike had been stolen from a property on Baradine Road at Baradine, about 1pm.
Following inquiries, about 10.10pm, police attended a home on Masman Street at Baradine and arrested a 27-year-old man.
He was taken to Coonabarabran Police Station and charged with:
Police will allege in court the man failed to pay at a service station in Coonamble on Monday, December 11, and was involved in a domestic incident on Tuesday, December 12, with a woman known to him.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, December 13.
