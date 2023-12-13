He's been searching for 40 years but Adam won't give up hope on finding his dad

Adam Bennett was just a toddler when his father upped sticks and left. After four decades in limbo, he's now determined to reconnect.
Hours trawling archives reveal the "mysterious" missing man Allan Thomas Harvey grew up in Orange. Beyond a name and birth date, little else is known.
"I have never used the word 'dad' in my life and I'm 49 in February ... I've never known what it feels like to have one," Mr Bennett told ACM earlier this year.
"I'd just like him to know that his son - his first child - has been searching for him for 40-plus years against brick wall after brick wall."
Mr Bennett lives thousands of kilometres from Orange. He's calling for information from anyone who may be able to help find his long-lost father.
"I would really like him to meet his grandchildren and just reconnect," he said.
"I've got some identity problems and the fact he's of Indigenous descent and how I feel spiritually, I'd really like to meet before it's too late."
Records confirm Mr Bennett's father was named Allan Thomas Harvey and born August 31, 1949. The surname "Christie" may have also been used in childhood.
Black and white photos show Mr Harvey in his youth with foster parents Robert Clive and Hilda May Christie at their property in Orange. They relocated to Sydney in the late 50s, where he attended Rozelle Public School.
When Mr Bennett was born in the harbour city in 1974, his birth certificate listed the then-25-year-old father's occupation as a "colour matcher" painter.
"He was a tall fella; I don't know the measurements. He had a bit of a lisp. A dimple in his chin. Very blonde. A man's man," Mr Bennett said.
Mr Harvey unsuccessfully attempted to contact his son on his 21st birthday in 1995.
"I missed the phone call by 10 minutes," Mr Bennett said.
"He left a message with my friend just to say [he] had called to wish me a happy birthday ... He's been searching for me so he does want some contact."
Mr Bennett believes any information could help solve the puzzle.
"I've just sort of almost given up [the search, but know] one thing will spark and ignite that hope again," he said.
"I really don't know what I'd say if I met him today to be honest; first of all I'd probably just ask him if he minds me calling him 'dad'."
If you knew Mr Harvey or have any information that could help find him please email: william.davis@centralwesterndaily.com.au. Anonymity will be protected.
