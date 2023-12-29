Welcome to the world: A look back at the babies born in 2023

Families have let the Daily Liberal photographers into their hospital rooms to snap photos of their precious new born babies in 2023.
We've been lucky enough to meet first-time parents, as well as those expanding their lovely families when capturing those moments each week.
On behalf of the Daily Liberal I would like to sincerely thank all the families that let us into their room to take photos just a day or sometimes even hours after their baby has been born.
Here are some of the 2023 bundles of joy from around the region, captured at Dubbo Hospital and shared with us by local families.
To kick start the year off, we were overjoyed to see a set of twins born as well as 24 other babies.
Check out the January gallery here.
The month of romance saw us snap 15 photos, including one baby who was born on Valentines Day.
Check out the February gallery here.
We didn't have to wait long to capture another set of twins, after they were born in March.
March was one of our biggest galleries with 25 photos.
We saw some cute babies in the month of April, with many smiling parents and excited grandparents.
Check out the gallery of 19 photos here.
May was an exciting time for the new parents, as the temperatures cooled and their hearts warmed as they welcomed their new pride and joy to the world.
Take a look at the 20 babies we took a photo of here.
Halfway through the year and the baby galleries had definitely become a fan favourite for Daily Liberal readers as every week they tuned in to see the new born babies.
June saw our lowest number of 15 babies.
As the second half of the year began, there were so many cute photos, including the one above of two sisters. They were such a cute duo and I felt honoured to be able to snap such a gorgeous photo.
We had 23 other adorable babies who we also got photos of in the gallery here.
In the cold of August, there were many cute families who couldn't wait to have their babies photo taken.
Here is our August gallery, make sure to check it out.
There was something in the air in September as baby fever hit.
We celebrated the birth of 23 gorgeous new babies, and the parents were just glowing with happiness.
Halloween took over Dubbo during October but despite spooky decorations hanging up, something that wasn't scary was the birth of 21 babies.
Check out our October gallery here.
As the end of the year draws near, the month of November brought our biggest baby gallery yet.
In November we photographed 29 new, very cute, babies.
In the final month of the year, we have met some of the cutest babies yet.
This particular gallery is still ongoing since the month hasn't ended, but make sure you check out the cuties we have snapped a pic of here.
