'Success looks easy': Melissa Woodward's hard work is being recognised

Melissa Woodward is a champion of women.
She loves to see them succeed, grow and be the best versions of themselves.
For her continued dedication to helping women through her business 'Fearless Health', Ms Woodward was recognised as 'Women With Altitude Member of the Year'.
Women with Altitude is a community that brings women together to network, find resources, and build skills in business and leadership.
Ms Woodward said receiving the WWA Member of the Year award was "pretty special" as she was nominated by fellow members in Women with Altitude.
"I was touched that these women took the time to write a reason why I should win," she said.
In 2022 Ms Woodward took home two WWA awards, which gave her the confidence boost she needed and the acknowledgement she was on the right track with her business.
"Rochelle [Olsen] could see the community I was part of and wanted to bring that community here to Dubbo," she said.
"We launched the Western Plains Chapter of Women with Altitude in March to bring together women who felt isolated by distance, those that worked alone and those needing to feel connected to women who understand what it's like in business."
Ms Woodward said she has worked hard to create a space for women, to connect them with opportunities and support to succeed in their business.
"Winning this award was recognition for all that hard work I do volunteering my time to run our meetings," she said.
2023 has been a big year for Ms Woodward - winning a Rhino Award, launching a podcast, opening her new fitness space and being able to speak at the Association of Massage Therapists Conferences - but it wasn't without its challenges.
"I like to be open about that to set realistic expectations for women so they don't feel they are struggling alone," she said.
"Success looks easy from the outside and not everyone gets to see the hard work behind the scenes."
Looking forward to 2024, Ms Woodward said she would love to continue on her path of supporting women with their health but also in supporting women in business to succeed.
"There is enough room for all of us to do well in business and having a cheer squad makes life more fun," she said.
With five Dubbo finalists in the Altitude Awards, Ms Woodward hopes that number will continue to grow.
"I want to see more women recognised for their work because we have so many awesome business women here to be celebrated," she said.
Women with Altitude have a free Facebook community here in Western Plains for all women in business and leadership.
Regular meetings resume on Thursday, February 8, 2024 and continue on the first Thursday of each month and feature networking, education and the opportunity to share your business.
