New space to help remote workers overcome the tyranny of distance

An underutilised Country Women's Association (CWA) hall in Trangie has found new life as a co-working space.
The hall in Trangie is the latest to be transformed into collaborative work spaces as part of $400,000 in funding from the NSW Government.
Danica Leys, chief executive of the CWA of NSW, said the project aimed to provide rural communities with access to high-speed internet connections and office equipment.
"We're proud to be involved with Women NSW on an initiative that aims to alleviate some of the challenges for people whose circumstances have changed in recent years," she said.
Ms Leys said the space would appeal to remote workers, travellers and uni students doing distance learning.
"We know that since the pandemic, many more people are now working from home, but sometimes the infrastructure, such as internet connections, can prove challenging, particularly in our regions," she said.
"Or maybe it's just a matter of getting out of the house for a while and working in an environment with other like-minded individuals.
"People who are on the road for work, too, can find it hard to locate a short-term, suitable space to work from, and we know more students are now studying via remote learning pathways."
The Trangie co-working space officially opened on Monday, December 11, with a ceremony attended by member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, minister for women Jodie Harrison and CWA state president Joy Beames.
It follows the opening of similar spaces in Walgett, Canowindra and Dorrigo.
"These halls are in small communities where similar facilities are limited, particularly when it comes to high-speed and reliable internet connections that are so vital in our society today," Ms Beames said.
"Building connections with other like-minded individuals is also so important, and again, in smaller towns there are often not the same opportunities as there are in bigger places for the likes of networking events and training sessions.
"Our CWA halls have always been important hubs in country communities, and we hope this co-working spaces project will add a further dimension to their significance and utilisation."
The Trangie hall is available to all members of the community to hire at an affordable rate, with the co-working spaces equipped to cater for the likes of remote working, education and training activities, meetings, AV presentations and networking events.
"The CWA have always played a vital role in the lives of rural and remote women," minister Harrison said.
"CWA halls have been important hubs in country communities, and the evolution of them into co-working spaces will provide opportunities for women and others in the community into the future."
