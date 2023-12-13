Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Christmas comes early for Walgett residents as pool prepares to open

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 13 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns with Member for Barwon, Roy Butler standing by Walgett Memorial Pool. Picture supplied
NSW Premier Chris Minns with Member for Barwon, Roy Butler standing by Walgett Memorial Pool. Picture supplied

It's almost time for residents and visitors to Walgett to make a splash in the pool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.