Christmas comes early for Walgett residents as pool prepares to open

It's almost time for residents and visitors to Walgett to make a splash in the pool.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
With temperatures in the high 30s and 40s, the final repairs are being carried out on the Walgett Memorial Pool after it was closed due to various issues, including leaks and a failing sand filtration system.
As part of a trip to Walgett, Brewarrina and Bourke, NSW Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty visited the Walgett pool to see the repair works that are in their final stages and ahead of schedule.
The Walgett pool is expected to open before Christmas, pending no unforeseen delays, after a one-off grant worth $375,000 was provided by the NSW Government to Walgett Shire Council for temporary repairs.
Mayor for Walgett Shire Council Jasen Ramien said the pool was at the heart of the community.
"It is an important piece of infrastructure that helps to bring people together and ensure well-being for our residents and visitors during the heat," he said.
"This is only a short-term solution, and the community should expect some cosmetic changes in and around the pool, however providing a place for the community to cool down is paramount."
Once the pool reopens, all lanes will be available to swimmers, but a section of the cement concourse surrounding the pool will remain cordoned off.
The grant offered a short-term solution for this summer, enabling repairs to expansion joints, patching for water leaks and cracks, refurbishment of the sand filtration system, and safety improvements for the 60-year-old pool.
Longer term plans and potential replacement of the pool which will be determined by Walgett Shire Council in the coming year.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said he was thrilled to announce that "Christmas had come early" for the people of Walgett.
"They can now look forward to beating the heat safely with friends and family throughout the summer," he said.
"I want to extend my thanks to Walgett Shire Council and NSW Public Works for the speedy upgrade, and to Roy Butler as local member for his ongoing community advocacy, this is a huge win for the local community."
Member for Barwon, Roy Butler said he understood how important a pool is, in a community like Walgett.
"You really need to visit, get a feel for the people, the landscape and not to forget the climate," he said.
"We welcome this visit by the Premier and the minister, and we welcome the funding to keep this pool operating through what looks like it will be a long, hot summer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.