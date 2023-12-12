Zoo chat | Critically-endangered birds released into the aviary

Visitors can now see the critically-endangered regent honeyeater at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Eight male regent honeyeaters, bred right here in Dubbo and at Taronga Zoo Sydney through Taronga's conservation breeding program, were recently released into the aviary at the Wildlife Hospital.
The birds have settled into the mixed species aviary, joining eastern whipbirds, scaly-breasted lorikeets, little lorikeets and zebra finches.
"We're absolutely thrilled to now have regent honeyeaters on display here for our guests to see," keeper Kara Stevens said.
"Since joining the Regent Honeyeater Conservation program in 2010, we've been working hard behind-the-scenes breeding and caring for these rare birds.
"We've had successful breeding seasons and released Dubbo-bred birds back to the wild. I'm sure people will have heard about this important work, and now they can see and learn more about this beautiful native bird for themselves."
With an estimated wild population of approximately 300 birds, it is extremely rare to get a glimpse of this species in the wild.
Regent honeyeaters are medium-sized black and gold birds feeding on nectar, obtained mainly from eucalypts and mistletoe. Once widespread across Australia, they now exist in small numbers across limited sites from north-east Victoria to south-western Queensland.
"The work that is happening here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, at Taronga Zoo Sydney and with our partners in this program is absolutely vital to securing a future for the regent honeyeater," Kara said.
The Regent Honeyeater Recovery Program is supported by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (NSW), Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (Victoria), Australian National University, Bird Life Australia and a number of zoo and wildlife parks in Australia.
To help support the conservation breeding program for the critically endangered Regent Honeyeater, you can visit the Zoo or donate at www.taronga.org.au/donate.
The Wildlife Hospital aviary is open from 9am to 4pm daily. The best time to visit the aviary is in the morning, in the cooler part of the day, or at the daily Keeper Talk at 12.50pm (NSW school holidays).
