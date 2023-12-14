Campaign to purchase $20k ultrasound machine for regional hospital

The community has been invited to chip in for a $20,000 ultrasound machine for Narromine Hospital - something the campaign organisers say is necessary equipment for a hospital.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The residents of Narromine, a shire of almost 7000 people, currently do not have access to a diagnostic imaging machine within their community.
Narromine residents who require ultrasound imaging are currently referred on, often to Dubbo Hospital, causing unnecessary congestion there.
An ultrasound machine allows medical practitioners to receive accurate insights quickly, and enable treatments in a timely manner.
Western Rural Connect and Narromine Hospital Auxiliary are raising funds to purchase an ultrasound machine, by selling raffle tickets.
The raffle will be drawn on New Year's Eve at the Western Rural Connect Harvest Cut Out Ball in Narromine.
Sara McCarthy, pharmacist at Narromine Pharmacy and Western Rural Connect member, said part of the fun of the ball was to support a fundraiser for the local community.
When Dr Andy Caldin of Narromine Hospital indicated he hoped for an ultrasound machine, the ball organisers jumped on the cause.
"We are so fortunate to have a hospital in our town that is serviced by incredible doctors but they need the right equipment to be able to do their jobs to the best of their ability," Ms McCarthy said.
She continued: "Timely access to a diagnostic tool such as [an ultrasound machine] will improve patient outcomes dramatically."
The ultrasound machine is reportedly just the tip of the iceberg, and more equipment is also needed at the hospital, which the team at Western Rural Connect hope to help with in the future, via more fundraising.
You don't have to attend the harvest ball to buy a raffle ticket and be in the draw to win a prize.
Prizes include a $300 Akubra voucher, a $150 Birdsnest voucher, a set of watercolour prints donated by Sarah Smith Watercolour, Blundstone boots, and heaps more.
Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. They can be purchased at www.123tix.com.au/events/40802/western-rural-connect-fundraising-raffle or in store at the Narromine Pharmacy.
The raffle will be drawn on New Year's Eve at the Western Rural Connect Harvest Cut Out Ball in Narromine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.