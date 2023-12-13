'No such thing as can't': What's the plan to fix our ageing doctor problem?

Dubbo and the Central West has an ageing doctor problem.
Be they major health hubs like Dubbo, or smaller towns like Trangie where only 18 months ago, concerns were raised they may lose their only doctor, the issue remains the same.
One person who knows this as well as anybody is the dean of the Charles Sturt School of Rural Medicine, professor Lesley Forster.
"The problem is that a lot of rural doctors are getting older," she said.
"They'd hoped to retire a long time ago and stayed out of duty to their community.
"They're working very hard and people who aren't from rural areas look at that lifestyle and say 'is that what I want' and it probably isn't."
Stakeholders from the nine rural clinical schools across regional NSW and Victoria recently gathered in Orange to discuss the issues facing regional areas.
Professor Forster said conditions for medical students as a whole needed to improve.
"The more doctors we can create, the better the lifestyle will be because they'll have support and people to turn to," she added.
"That's a long-term proposition but that's what we're aiming towards. There's no such thing as can't".
So what is CSU doing to try and combat this problem?
Rather than attempt to attract would-be students from cities like Sydney or Melbourne, the goal is to strengthen from within.
"When you compare with the availability of medical resources in the city, we're very disadvantaged in regional and rural areas," professor Forster said.
"I hope to hear that a rural medical school, bringing in rural students and teaching them in a rural community and strengthening their links with rural communities, is going to help us produce more rural doctors which we are very much trying to do."
While anyone is eligible to apply, nearly 100 per cent of students at the School of Medicine are from regional and rural areas.
Professor Forster is confident in those students' commitment to remaining in the areas they study.
"There's no reason why someone from the city can't apply, but our focus is bringing in rural students," she added.
"We attach them to the general practice for the whole of their five years and hopefully they develop those links with the practice and the community so that they will in fact stay and replace the people who are teaching them now."
