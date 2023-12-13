Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

'No such thing as can't': What's the plan to fix our ageing doctor problem?

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo and the Central West has an ageing doctor problem.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.