Former NSW Country rugby player fronts court on child abuse material charges

A Central West man charged with soliciting child abuse material will next front Orange Local Court in the new year.
Jonah Anthony Ruzgas, 23, is facing five charges - four counts of using a carriage service, such as a phone or computer to solicit child abuse material and one count of procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity.
The alleged offending spans a period of several months in 2022 and 2023 in Bathurst.
The former NSW Country Rugby player and Bathurst cricketer is yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
Ruzgas appeared before magistrate David Day in Orange Local Court on December 7.
His lawyer Tayla Regan requested an eight week adjournment for charge certification with Ruzgas next required to appear on February 1.
His bail continues.
