Man dies after being struck by truck at worksite

A man has died at a worksite in the region's north after being hit by a truck.
Emergency services were called to the Kamilaroi Highway at Burren Junction, about 60kms east of Walgett, at roughly 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 12.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and Central North Police Districts officers were in attendance but the man died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene was established and SafeWork NSW has been notified.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The Kamilaroi Highway remains closed in both directions after the incident, which occurred near Dundee Road at Burren Junction.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and travel via Collarenebri instead.
Motorists can use the Gwydir Highway and Merrywinebone Road, and should allow extra travel time.
