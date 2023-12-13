Emergency room wait times continue to climb

Some Dubbo patients are waiting over half an hour to be seen in an emergency, the latest performance data reveals.
Between July and September of 2023 visitors to Dubbo's emergency room waited a median of nine minutes to be treated during an emergency, but some waited for 32 minutes before they were seen by a doctor.
Wait times in urgent situations climbed as well. Compared to the same period in 2022, emergency room patients are waiting four minutes longer in urgent situations at 23 minutes.
The longest wait time for urgent visits was one hour and 49 minutes, half an hour longer than in 2022.
In semi-urgent situation patients have been left waiting two hours and 26 minutes, a rise of 33 minutes compared to the same period in 2022. Median wait times in semi-urgent situations grew by two minutes to 19 minutes.
The growing wait times mean fewer emergency room visitors are being seen on time at Dubbo hospital compared to in 2022.
In 2023, the proportion of all emergency room patients being seen on time dropped by 4.5 percentage points to 70 percent - slightly higher than the state average of 67 per cent.
Urgent situations saw the biggest drop in the percent of patients being seen on time in Dubbo - down 9.4 per cent to just 59.8 per cent.
The alarming data comes out of the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly report.
Despite long wait times continuing to plague Dubbo hospital, across the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) emergency room wait times decreased.
The proportion of patients being seen on time across the region grew by 3.3 percentage points to 81.3 per cent and the amount of time patients waited to see a doctor was down across all levels of triage.
In Bathurst the percent of patients being seen on time grew by 4.5 percentage points to 78.2 per cent.
Orange hospital also saw improvement, with the proportion of on-time treatments growing by 8 percentage points to 77.8 per cent.
WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said the report showed the district has improved in a "range of key performance measures" compared to the same quarter in 2022.
"These results are testament to the hard work of our healthcare workers," he said.
"I am incredibly grateful for their commitment and want to thank all of our dedicated staff who continue to perform exceptionally in these challenging and busy times."
Throughout the third quarter of 2023, there were 50,944 emergency presentations across western NSW, an increase of 2,353 when compared to the same quarter of 2022.
And Dubbo made up a bulk of that increase, with the number of emergency presentations growing by 820 to 9,402 between 2022 and 2023.
All the performance data for Dubbo hospital can be found on the BHI's website.
