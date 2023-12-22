Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

What essential services are open around town this Christmas?

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 22 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customer experience team members Shona Smith, Danielle OGrady, Maykayla Beavis, Helen Cullen and Leanne Hollier. Picture supplied
Customer experience team members Shona Smith, Danielle OGrady, Maykayla Beavis, Helen Cullen and Leanne Hollier. Picture supplied

Dubbo Regional Council facilities and services will be closed or operating to a modified schedule over the upcoming December-January festive season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.