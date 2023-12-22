What essential services are open around town this Christmas?

Dubbo Regional Council facilities and services will be closed or operating to a modified schedule over the upcoming December-January festive season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Essential services, such as waste collection, will continue as normal.
Tourism and retail facilities will operate largely as normal (with some public holiday exceptions) to allow residents and visitors the continued enjoyment of their services over the holiday break.
During the period, residents will still be able to contact the council for assistance in emergencies by calling the on-call team on 6801 4000.
Residents will be able to lodge service requests through the DRC&ME portal throughout the closure period, and these service requests will be actioned when staff return full time in January.
Essential Services:
Tourism & Retail Facilities:
Other facilities
Dubbo Regional Council would like to wish everyone a happy and safe festive season and a Happy New Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.