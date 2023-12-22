What essential services are open around town this Christmas?

Domestic Waste Collection: As per normal collection days.

Waste Disposal Facilities (Whylandra & Wellington): Closed Monday, December 25, 2023.

Dubbo and Wellington Customer Experience Centres: Closed from 5pm Friday, December 22, 2023 and reopening 9am Monday, January 8, 2024 (on-call team available for emergencies)

Dubbo City Animal Shelter: Closed from Saturday, December 23, 2023 and reopening Wednesday, December 27, 2023, then closed from Saturday, December 30, 2023 and reopening Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Hours of operation between the 27-29 December 2023 will be 10am - 12pm.

Hours of operation 2-5 January 2024 will be 12pm - 4pm.

