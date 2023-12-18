Here's how a simple apartment build took almost a decade to get started

Almost a decade after the first development application was submitted to the council, 3-5 Roper Street will soon be home to 16 units.
The empty space has been approved by Dubbo Regional Council to be home to 16 serviced apartments.
An original development application was submitted to the council in October 2014 and was approved but due to modifications, the build will finally go ahead.
The site is owned by PVD Developments, a local business who have used Bloomfield Elliott Architects to design to apartment complex.
Originally, the site was going to be home to 15 units and a manager's residence which is now going to be a 16th apartment.
Two buildings will be constructed at the site with each to feature eight units in total with parking also available.
An auto-sliding gate with a keypad will help keep the location secure.
A laundry area and BBQ facilities are also planned.
