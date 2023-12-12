Let's get fruity! New juice, smoothie bar opens in time for summer

If you fancy a juice or smoothie, look no further than Dubbo's newest juice bar, Juicey Boys.
The shop in Dubbo Square's food court is brought to you by the owner of Church Street Cafe (CSC) and Down The Lane, Errin Williamson.
The juice bar focusses on flavourful and healthy juices and smoothies, and there are plans to add a range of light snacks.
"We're juices, smoothies, protein smoothies, ice cream and gelato as well," Ms Williamson told the Daily Liberal.
"We thought there was a bit of a gap in the market in the main street. It's something we're really passionate about, having healthy options available."
Ms Williamson said she and her colleagues from her other hospitality businesses "all have a lot of smoothies," drinking them for breakfast "every day".
The shop opened on Saturday, December 9, and already some firm favourite orders have emerged.
These are the Feels Like Summer, watermelon and berry based smoothie, and Flamingo Juice made with watermelon, lemon, orange and pineapple - the latter of which has "been the most popular by far".
Ms Williamson said for the time being, the shop is focussing on its juices and smoothies so they can "nail it", and down the track they will offer protein balls and quick snacks.
She said investing in Dubbo was a natural choice for her as a business owner.
"I just think the community vibe is really strong in Dubbo. People are so happy to support other people who want to invest in Dubbo," Ms Williamson said.
"The shop small [movement] is still very much alive here."
Juicey Boys is a "passion project" for Ms Williamson.
"We did all the branding ourselves. We're really excited about it. It's something we love," she said.
The shop is open 9am to 6pm weekdays and 9am to 4pm weekends.
