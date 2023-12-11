Teen charged with eight offences including assaulting police

Police have charged a teen over an alleged attempted break-in in the state's west.
Police were called to a home in Wellington about 50km southeast of Dubbo, about 2am on December 11, following reports a person had attempted to break in.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District arrived and were told a youth - allegedly carrying a crowbar - had attempted to break into the home before threatening residents, breaking a window and leaving.
Police established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 15-year-old boy about 9.15am and took him to Wellington Police Station.
Police will allege in court that, while in custody, the teen assaulted an officer and damaged the police station.
No police were injured during the incident.
The boy was then taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with eight offences including,
He was refused bail to appear in a children's court on December 12.
