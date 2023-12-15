Prime location for your family home

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday December 15: 5 Grevillea Close, Dubbo:
Dubbo's latest investment opportunity has landed and it is a fantastic one.
Ideally located in the heart of Dubbo, 5 Grevillea Close is a beautifully renovated home that provides everything a family, first home-buyer, or property investor needs.
On arrival you will discover a low-maintenance, brick home with a tiled roof that provides three bedrooms and one bathroom.
Set on a perfect 657 square metre block, the property boasts ample parking space, including a three-bay lock-up garage, along with an adjoining three-car carport, and a double driveway.
Listing agent Jim Kelly said that prospective buyers would be impressed by the property. "Upon entering you will be greeted by stylish tiled flooring and blinds throughout.
"The heart of the home features a combined lounge and dining area with a gas point, that seamlessly flows into the modern kitchen which is complete with a breakfast bar, electric cooktop, oven, and Caesar stone benchtops," he said. "Entertaining is a breeze with double door access to the large back paved patio, providing the perfect space for outdoor dining and entertaining."
All three bedrooms come with built-in robes, serviced by a well-appointed, three-way bathroom with shower, vanity, and separate toilet. Owners will stay comfortable all year round due to the ducted evaporative cooling and additional gas point, along with the under floor heating.
The property also offers a modern laundry with backyard access, and a wealth of storage thanks to the garage and double garden shed with lockable doors. Outside the home, low-maintenance yards in both the front and rear make keeping on top of chores a breeze.
Of course the location of the property is a huge advantage. Owners can enjoy the convenience of being just a short drive away from multiple schools, sporting facilities and parks, Orana Mall Shopping Centre or the bustling CBD of Dubbo.
Set in a prime location, Jim said that 5 Grevillea Close was perfect for home-owners or investors seeking strong rental returns. "With no further work required, this move-in ready home is set to generate immediate rental income for savvy investors," he said. "Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity and enquire today."
