Photos of rising rugby league stars at the Western junior pathways trials

Some of the best young rugby league players this side of the Blue Mountains gathered in Blayney over the weekend to show off their skills.
The Western Rams junior pathways trials took place at King George IV Oval on Saturday, December 9.
As well as trials for the Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daily Cup squad, there was also the special opportunity for Western Rams' under 14s and under 18s girls sides to play against Penrith Panthers Cubs teams.
ACM photographer Jude Keogh was in attendance and snapped plenty of the best moments.
The under 14s and under 16s Western sides will kick-off their respective cup competitions early in 2024.
