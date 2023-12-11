Matters of State | Disappointing to be cut from invitation list

Exciting times for the RFS with the opening of the Aviation Centre of Excellence.
The $8.3 million project was funded by the Coalition Government and I was joined for the sod turn in November 2021 by the then Premier, Deputy Premier and Minister for Emergency Services, disappointingly I was cut from the invitation list for the opening this week.
The Aviation Centre of Excellence will house four state-of-the-art aviation simulators as well as two dedicated training spaces, 27 accommodation rooms and other amenities, increasing the capacity of the RFS aviation training and a huge win for Dubbo.
I continue to have an excellent relationship with the NSW RFS but would question the leadership of the Premier and his office in relation to my invite. I am proudly the Member for the Dubbo electorate and I have called on the Minns government to respect that and follow protocol.
Saturday saw the official opening of the Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch officially open its drop-in centre located at 79 Bultje Street, Dubbo.
The centre is run by some amazing volunteers and it's all for veterans locally and from out of town to get assistance or just pop in for cuppa and chat.
It is open Monday - Friday from 10am till 2pm for veterans and their families.
The weekend saw some really hot weather across NSW and the Dubbo electorate, and it looks set to continue.
It's important to remember to stay hydrated and try to keep cool, check in with family and friends who may be more at risk during hot weather and consider how the heat may impact planned daily activities and exercise routines.
For advice and information, you can visit: www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat
Don't forget, the 2024 'Legal Topic for Seniors' Diary have arrived at my office.
The 2024 diary has new topics and updated content.
It's packed with useful information about a wide range of legal issues - including driving and fines, disputes between neighbours, wills and planning ahead.
To get your copy you can call into my office at 1/18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo or give us a call.
