RFS opens their $8.3 million facility featuring virtual reality training simulators

That was the view of NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Rob Rogers at the opening of the brand-new $8.3 million Aviation Centre of Excellence on December 11.
Commissioner Rogers was one of several high-ranking guests at the opening of the two-storey facility and said they will begin welcoming trainees to Dubbo as soon as they can.
"For us, it works out well to be able to get our people from all over the state here," he said.
"In Dubbo, we have all the connectivity that we need. It works well for us, we are the Rural Fire Service and it cements us as that."
The first-of-its-kind in Australia, the NSW RFS is also planning to host similar organisations from another state who are looking into possibly a similar project.
Boasting 27 lodging rooms, virtual reality simulators and two auditoriums, Commissioner Rogers said it is no wonder why other fire services want to see the site.
"I know there are some jurisdictions that are looking at facilities like this but there is nothing like this and with this technology," he said.
"We are the first people to use this technology because we've been working with the company to make this. They mostly did military software and now they have branched out into firefighting."
It is hoped the virtual reality software will help train firefighting aircrews without putting them in danger, especially heading into what should be a hot summer.
Those who come to Dubbo to train and the centre will spend approximately 13 weeks on site.
"We want to try new things and new ways of doing things without actually doing it in reality," Commissioner Rogers said.
"I can see in the future if we have a particularly tricky aviation operation that needs to be trialled the next day then you'll end up running simulators on it given the predicted conditions."
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib welcomed all the guests to the centre and echoed Commissioner Rogers' thoughts.
"We've seen over 20 years the changes and growth, especially in the changes to aviation when fighting fires," he said.
"This is about making sure people can be trained in the best way possible.
"The conditions will always be different and we want anybody who is going to be up in the air to be as well trained as possible."
One special guest who wasn't present during the official opening was Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders.
Mr Saunders found himself without an invitation after originally being told he was invited, only to be extended the offer by Mr Dib on December 10.
Mr Saunders said he was aware of his name being on the initial invite list to the event but believes there was "political interference" to remove him from attending the event.
"I'm certainly not blaming the current minister for emergency services, he is a decent bloke," he said.
"But I suggest that the premier's office has had some input here and I think that it is a deliberate effort to keep me out of involvement in my own electorate.
"There have been several occasions this happened, things like new buses being introduced and the bridge where I have been not included."
