Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

RFS opens their $8.3 million facility featuring virtual reality training simulators

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"There is no other facility like this."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.