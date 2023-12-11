The referee who gave up his whistle in order to coach and honour his grandfather

The last time Daniel Thornton strapped on the boots for Peak Hill was during the 2013 Woodbridge Cup youth league grand final; a game the Roosters won.
But despite success early in his playing career, for the past ten years Thornton's desire has been to become the best referee he could.
With numerous accolades to his name - including being named 2018 Group 11 referee of the year - he certainly accomplished that.
Although he's travelled far and wide, Thornton continued to hold a soft spot for his home town.
"There's always been a big passion for football in the community," he said.
"When I was out there in my time, I developed a passion for it as well."
Thornton continued to stay good friends with many in town, including current Peak Hill president Torin Hando.
"I went out there six months ago and we were having conversations about the culture of the club and Torin said I'd have some good insights in keeping the good work that's going on," he added.
Although he'd never officially coached before, Thornton believed he was the right person to lead a Roosters revival in 2024 and agreed to take charge of the first grade unit for the upcoming Woodbridge Cup season.
"I've always had little insights and provided little bits of advice into positive football play," he added.
"With the experience that I have and the different places I've been, I bring an array of knowledge that would be helpful to Peak Hill."
But his return to town is about much more than just wins and losses.
Thornton's grandfather Max Woods was a well-known figure amongst the club back in the 1970s and enjoyed many a successful season as coach.
Following Woods' death in 2022, Thornton decided he wanted to give back to Peak Hill in some way, shape or form.
While a premiership may be a big ask for a club that finished seventh in 2023, Thornton is keen to give it his best shot, even if it means strapping on the boots once more.
"We'll have to see how the off-season goes," he said.
"I'm definitely keen to chuck the jersey back on for the boys if needed though."
