Australia's most festive city revealed: It might not be where you think

Dubbo has topped a national list of people searching Christmas terms online, and according to one business owner, this doesn't come as a surprise.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Errin Williamson, owner of Church Street Cafe (CSC), said Dubbo is one of the most festive places she knows.
"You walk down the main street and it looks so festive," Ms Williamson told the Daily Liberal.
"Heaps of the shops have their fronts decorated. The beautiful flags and Christmas trees the councillors put up look amazing I think. Ninety per cent of the shops are into it."
According to online learning platform, Preply, Dubbo is ranked the number-one most festive city in Australia.
Preply analysed the search volumes of over 1,000 Christmas-related queries in Google against 50 of the largest Australian cities, to rank them in terms of their total search interest (per 100,000 people).
Dubbo claimed the top spot with a festive monthly search volume of 22,156 per capita, surpassing the national average by 64%. Residents have shown unparalleled enthusiasm through their online searches for holiday events, decorations, and celebrations.
Dubbo's number-one rank was followed by Sydney in number-two, with Orange, Brisbane and Toowoomba rounding out the top-five.
The least festive cities were Mackay, Warrnambool, Shepparton-Mooroopna, Geelong and Launceston.
The team at CSC begins decorating their cafe at the start of November. Ms Williamson said the team liked to "go all out" with lights.
At one of Ms Williamson's other hospitality businesses, Down The Lane, they have put up three Christmas trees this year, as well as Christmas cutouts and personalised Christmas t-shirts for the staff.
Santa has visited Down The Lane twice and handed out candy canes and had pictures with children.
"The team just love it - they really get into the spirit," Ms Williamson said.
"Hospitality and retail can be a hard industry. Anything that boosts the morale is good. It's good for them - it's good for the customer. It's a happy time."
Christmas is extending to the menu, too, with some festive drinks on offer. At Down The Lane, there's a Grinch Cocktail, which is a festive take on a Malibu, Midori and pineapple concoction.
At CSC, a new Biscoff Frappe garnished with a candy cane is sure to get customers into the mood for Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.