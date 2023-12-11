Festive family fun at the land council's Christmas party

Dubbo's Indigenous community has got into the Christmas spirit at a free community Christmas party.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre was there to capture all the fun on Saturday, December 9, as the Dhubu-Gu Local Aboriginal Land Council hosted their annual community Christmas party.
Despite the 40-plus degree heat, dozens of people turned out to celebrate the season.
Attendees of all ages enjoyed live music, Indigenous dance displays, food, market stalls, a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and even a visit from Santa as they gathered at Victoria Park in Dubbo.
Among the performers keeping crowds entertained were local Indigenous muso Duncan Ferguson and the Jatama dance group featuring Jamie Mclennan.
Dhubu-Gu Local Aboriginal Land Council members and friends also enjoyed free entry to the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre during the event to beat the heat.
