OUT AND ABOUT: Photos from carols, a dance concert, Dubbo pool and more

The weather was scorching in Dubbo at the weekend but that didn't stop anyone from having fun.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre was at the Carols by Candlelight on Sunday evening, hosted by Dubbo West Rotary. Attendees embraced the Christmas spirit, getting dressed in their best red and green.
We also got some snaps at the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre and the Dhubu-Gu Local Aboriginal Land Council Christmas party on Saturday.
Plus, there are some photos sent to us from the Stepping Out Dance Factory's concert Magic and Mayhem.
