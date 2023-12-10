Local donors among most giving, restoring sight to thousands

Record inflation and a cost of living crisis hasn't stifled Dubbo's generosity.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Fred Hollows Foundation has revealed Dubbo is among the top five most generous parts of the state when it comes to making donations.
Dubbo and surrounds beat out all other regional areas of NSW and ranked third as the third "most giving" area behind Sydney's CBD and inner west and western Sydney.
"We know this year has been especially tough for families," Fred Hollows Foundation founding director Gabi Hollows said.
"That's why we are so incredibly grateful that people continue to support our work, allowing us to deliver life-changing treatments here in Australia and around the world."
In 2023, more than 175 people from across the region became regular supporters of the Fred Hollows Foundation, donating over $69,000.
The Fred Hollows Foundation estimates just $100 can help restore eyesight to four people living with avoidable blindness. Meaning, donations from the Dubbo area could have helped 2,760 people around the world.
In 2022, The Foundation performed 3.9 million eye screenings, 122,000 cataract operations, 79,000 surgeries to treat trachoma, 10,000 diabetic retinopathy treatments and 304,000 other sight saving or improving interventions.
One of the patients who received life-changing surgery in 2022 was Sok, a 10-year-old boy from Preah Sihanouk on Cambodia's coastline.
Sok was born with cataract in both eyes, a genetic condition that can lead to permanent blindness if left untreated. Fortunately, Fred Hollows Foundation trained doctors in Phnom Penh were able to remove the cataracts and restore his eyesight.
"I am very happy right now. I can play sports, I can learn by myself, I can go to the whiteboard at school and I can talk to my friends," Sok said.
"When I was blind, I had no friends who would play with me. So today, I am very happy that I can do everything by myself, especially playing with my friends at the sea."
Ms Hollows said helping children like Sok was only possible with the support of regular donors like those in the Dubbo region.
"Thank you to Western NSW for allowing us to keep Fred's vision of ending avoidable blindness alive," she said.
"Without your generosity, The Foundation couldn't restore sight to those who need it most."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.