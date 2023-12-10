Whitney Cup TOTW: Sissian stars for Rugby while CYMS hold on in a thriller

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
CYMS have somehow managed to remain unbeaten after defeating Newtown in a thrilling match.
Needing one run to tie the game and two to win, CYMS managed to produce a run out to win the game at No.2 Oval.
Meanwhile, RSL Colts scored a massive win over South Dubbo at No.1 Oval.
Marty Jeffrey and Preston Beauchamp led the way for RSL as they bounced back from a loss last weekend.
Koda Sissian and Eric Herbert both made centuries at No.3 Oval when Rugby took on Macquarie in the other match of the round.
The Western Zone representative made the most of his time in town and he almost got Newtown over the line against CYMS.
Coughlan picked up 3/19 from his eight overs including the wickets of Ben Knaggs and Tom Barber who were both set.
When it came time to bat, the opener did what he does and made 46 from just 40 balls before being dismissed.
The youngster's best performance in first grade came on Saturday when he made 107 not out against Macquarie.
Coming in at number four, Sissian was busy during his innings which included eight fours and a six.
A fine performance from one of the most promising young players going around.
Mr Reliable.
Jeffrey once again led the way for the men in red this time against Souths.
Making 65, the RSL skipper continued his impressive form to get his side over the line.
With his side in a bit of trouble, Richardson stood up to take the attack to the RSL Colts bowlers.
Souths lost three quick wickets before Richardson came to the crease and he provided a great counter-attacking innings to finish with 50 from 65 balls.
Macquarie's import was impressive last weekend against Newtown but on Saturday he fired against Rugby making a century.
Herbert made 104 from just 63 balls in an innings which included eight fours and as many sixes.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for his side but nevertheless, still a fine performance.
After his side's strong start, Beauchamp kept things ticking along nicely against Souths.
The wicket-keeper hit 61 not out for his side as they scored a massive win over the Hornets.
The CYMS skipper did a bit of everything on Saturday to help his team win a tight one.
Knaggs made a solid 27 and looked in for a big score before he was dismissed but when it came time to bowl, he made the most of it.
Taking 3/17 from seven overs, the all-rounder was on song and picked up wickets when he needed to.
Another all-rounder in this week's team.
The Macquarie captain fired with the ball against Rugby, taking 3/32 from his eight overs but it wasn't enough in the end.
It may seem a bit strange to pick someone in the Team of the Week who made a first-ball duck but Patterson is an exception.
The former NSW Country representative took 3/29 and had a hand in two runouts, the second of which won the game for CYMS.
Battling the heat, Patterson kept charging in all day.
We really could copy and paste the same thing for Skinner each week but here he is again.
Skinner ripped through CYMS' top order taking 4/29 to have them on the back foot early.
When it came time to bat, he looked in good touch before he was dismissed by Knaggs.
Another solid performance from the youngster.
Shepherd missed out with the bat for Rugby but managed to take 4/26 when it was his turn to bowl.
