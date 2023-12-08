Daily Liberal
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Remember when a mobile phone was a novelty

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated December 8 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo College Senior Campus captains and vice captains Na'Shaeya Dickinson, Mashir Towers, Caleb Rasmussen and Bailey Auld. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo College Senior Campus captains and vice captains Na'Shaeya Dickinson, Mashir Towers, Caleb Rasmussen and Bailey Auld. Picture by Belinda Soole

In the late 1990s it was a really unusual for a student to bring a mobile phone to school. That's my recollection anyway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.