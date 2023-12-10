Help make Christmas pawstively festive for these furry friends

Buying Christmas presents for pets is becoming increasingly more popular.
But those furry friends who don't have a place to call home this Christmas miss out.
That's why staff at the Dubbo City Animal Shelter (DCAS) and Wellington Pound (WP) are calling on the community to help give furry friends a better festive season this year.
They've set up a Christmas tree at the shelter and at council and are asking for donations to help support the health and wellbeing of animals that come into care.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said shelter staff do a "wonderful job" at ensuring the welfare of animals that come into the facilities and every donation will go towards helping them to continue their important work.
"I encourage everyone to donate and help our staff with the fantastic work they do. It is a job that is often challenging and, at times, heartbreaking," he said.
Received donations will go towards the welfare, enrichment and behavioural development of the animals.
They can include:
Cr Dickerson also reminds the public of the responsibility that comes with owning a pet and the careful consideration that must be undertaken before buying or adopting one.
"With Christmas right around the corner, the DCAS and WP staff are wanting to remind residents that pet ownership isn't just for Christmas and the summer holidays - it is a long-term commitment," he said.
"And of course, where possible, 'adopt, don't shop'."
Donations can be dropped at the shelter between 12:00pm and 4:30pm, Monday to Friday, or 11:00am and 2:00pm on Saturdays.
Donations will be accepted until Saturday, December 23, 2023.
