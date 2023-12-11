'Best value for ratepayers': Dickerson defends dunny debacle

The concrete may already be cracking but Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson has defended council's controversial 3D-printed toilet block.
The Lions Park West toilet block opened in September 2023 to much more fanfare than usual for a toilet block as it was touted as Australia's first ever 3D-printed council asset.
However, the costly project has come under fire from some in the community due to its "outdated design" and questionable quality.
Asked how he'd respond to the community's concerns, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said 3D-printing was being used around the world.
"[It] has been used in ... the US, Netherlands, China, Mexico, Italy, Germany and the UAE. While the product is new in Australia it is not an experimental technology," he said.
"Dubbo councillors were progressive enough to take advantage of the new technology and we can use the learnings from this project when considering the technology again."
According to Contour3D, the benefits of 3D printing include faster construction, lower labour costs, minimised waste and flexibility of design. The $322,041 loo block took Contour3D 25 hours to print.
Cr Dickerson said staff were monitoring the cracks and leaving the building "untreated" to "gain learnings" for future projects and Contour3D were responsible for repairing any defects in the first twelve months.
"The speed and cost of this building shows that it has had a positive outcome and organisations from around the nation have made enquiries in relation to the use of this technology for their projects and council will definitely use this technology again in the future," he said.
"A decision was made by councillors in May 2022 to set aside blocks of land specifically for 3D printed housing to try and help solve issues of lack of housing and affordable housing in Dubbo.
"[The toilets were] seen as a good project to use 3D printing before the 3D printed housing was ready to move forward."
Among the project's detractors is Dubbo councillor Josh Black, who said it "remains to be seen" if the toilet block will stand the test of time.
"We knew 3D printing is experimental, but it appears that it's even more experimental than we realised and maybe that's not the greatest thing for a public toilet that might get reasonably high use," he said.
In a speech to parliament on November 21, upper house member Stephen Lawrence also slammed both the construction process and the design of the toilets.
He said the old-style gender-segregated toilet block was out of step with the current best practice toilet design of single use cubicles accessible from public space.
This design means people can see into the whole cubicle before they enter and makes it easier for parents to accompany young children.
"I can certainly say as a parent I know what sort of toilet the community wants available for their children: the single-use cubicle you enter from a public space," he said.
In their response to questions put forward by Cr Black, council said it was up to the contractor to supply the design of the toilet block. The design was required to include one disabled, five female and two male cubicles and two stand urinals with privacy screens.
Outward-facing cubicles were considered, however, the cost of this would have exceeded the project's budget.
"The toilets are not 'old-style'. Some locations choose single-patron toilets and other locations choose toilets with cubicles. Toilets with cubicles are much more cost effective to construct," Cr Dickerson told the Daily Liberal.
"The argument about 3D printing and the style of the toilet are two completely separate arguments. If we so chose, we could have used 3D printing for single use cubicle toilets but we would have achieved fewer cubicles for the same money.
"What has been built at Lions Park was the best value for the ratepayers."
Asked by Cr Black what the preferred design for the new toilet block proposed for Victoria Park would be, council said it will be decided based on community engagement.
"Any public toilets we install comply with all relevant standards for toilets and disabled toilets," Cr Dickerson said.
