Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

'Best value for ratepayers': Dickerson defends dunny debacle

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 11 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The concrete may already be cracking but Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson has defended council's controversial 3D-printed toilet block.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.