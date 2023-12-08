Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Teenager jumps on roof, hides in change room to escape police

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 8 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged by police after a foot pursuit in Macquarie Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.