Teenager jumps on roof, hides in change room to escape police

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged by police after a foot pursuit in Macquarie Street.
Dubbo police have been trying to locate an 18-year-old man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for traffic and property-related offences.
About 9am on Friday, December 8, police stopped a vehicle on Bultje Street to speak with the driver.
As the vehicle came to a stop a man known to police exited the passenger seat and fled on foot through a shopping centre towards Macquarie Street where he jumped on top of the roof.
A short time later when the man came down from the roof, police started a foot pursuit. He was arrested inside a shop change room on Macquarie Street.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where the outstanding warrant was executed.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday, December 8.
