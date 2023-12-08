'Where it all started': Ryan returns a champion chasing more success

When Enja Ryan left Dubbo she was an amateur boxer just making her way in the sport.
Next week, she'll return an Australasian champion defending her title against the number one welterweight in the country.
It's been a rapid rise for Ryan and that's what makes the chance to defend her WBC Australasian welterweight title at the Thunder Down Under fight night in Dubbo all the more special.
"To fight there as a professional is going to be pretty awesome," Ryan said.
"That's where the whole boxing journey started so it will be nice to bring it back home and defend the title there."
Despite being the Australasian and Australian welterweight title holder, Ryan doesn't hold the number one ranking in the country.
That belongs to Kate McLaren, who will be making the trip from Sydney to Dubbo to take on the Gunnedah-based pugilist.
A rangy fighter, McLaren will pose a threat to Ryan but the Australasian champion is confident after a strong build-up.
"We've had an awesome prep," she said.
"We're very happy with the camp and how far we've come and learn a lot along this camp, like you do with most camps.
"It's definitely going to the next level and I'm progressing as a fighter. I'm feeling good about next weekend.
"It'll be nice to get in the ring and work on what we've been working on this camp.
"I'm feeling confident, feeling grounded and quite calm and relaxed about it all.
"I'll leave it all up to Saturday night."
Ryan is hopeful of seeing some fellow former Pound Four Pound fighters in the crowd at the Dubbo RSL alongside what is expected to be a strong contingent of family and friends.
Those close to Ryan have seen her win four titles in seven professional bouts, a long way from her first exhibition bout in Newcastle almost a decade ago.
"From boxing out of Pound For Pound under 'Gummy' Toomey and to think of where I am now and the titles that I've won, it's definitely been quite a memorable journey," Ryan said.
"Just to fight back in Dubbo where it all started is something I'm definitely looking forward to."
While no longer based in Dubbo, Ryan still keeps an eye on the boxing scene here.
The Thunder Down Under fight night is being put together by Fighting Arts Dubbo, where a number of young boxers are starting the make their name under Chris and Amanda Hallford.
Seeing those young guns - particularly girls like national junior champion Ericka Keizer - is pleasing for someone who is flying the flag for regional fighters.
"They've got a gym there that it looks like is going to keep progressing and they've got a good bunch of young fighters that are really keen to make their mark in the scene," Ryan said.
A win next Saturday over McLaren would open plenty more doors for Ryan.
Currently ranked 38th in the world, another victory would improve that number and help her continue her rise in the sport.
"It would definitely put my career in the right step ... and it would definitely be a memorable one," she said.
