John's been running for 50 years. His commitment has just been recognised

When he first moved to Dubbo, John Robins remembers people yelling out their windows as he ran, or throwing plastic bottles.
"When we came to Dubbo in 1989 - my wife Janet and I - I used to go for a run around the place and inevitably people would open their window and say 'hup, two three, four' or some other comment which may not always be flattering," he said.
"Running in those days was very much a, not frowned upon thing, but an odd thing."
Fast forward to 2023 and Dubbo's running community is thriving.
Thanks in no small part to Mr Robins himself.
Mr Robins has been named as the 2023 recipient of the Tony McGrane Award. The award is presented as part of the Dubbo Day Awards to recognise someone who has gone above and beyond in their career.
Mr Robins, a physiotherapist, was recognised for a long list of achievements, including his volunteer work at Dubbo parkrun, writing running plans for the Dubbo Stampede and starting up Dubbo Tracksesh - which Mr Robins describes as a "faster parkrun".
But Mr Robins doesn't describe himself as a volunteer. He says he's just always done what interests him, and running is one of those things.
"It's ingrained in my DNA," he said.
"At 10 or 11 I discovered I could run a bit, it gave me pleasure, physically and mentally. And as the years have gone by I've enjoyed coaching people, mentoring them, encouraging non-runners to maybe try and learn to run."
Part of his motivation in encouraging others to run also stems from his faith.
"I'm a Christian and I have this faith in God and I believe one of the gifts he's given me is running and encouraging activity [in others]. Not only am I passionate about it, but I also feel this is a service that I can do for God," Mr Robins said.
At his peak, around his 40s, Mr Robins was running about 100 kilometres a week. At 63-years-old he's not doing the same amount as he once was, but exercise always plays a big role in his life.
The positive affects of running are numerous.
Mr Robins said not only can it be beneficial for your joints, it also helps your gastrointestinal system and cardiovascular system. He said there was even evidence running could stimulate the memory parts of your brain.
His wife Janet doesn't love running, but Mr Robins said one of the reasons she regularly exercised with the Vixens was because she had breast cancer in the past and running has been proven to reduce the likelihood of recurrence.
Mr Robins said starting running was all about establishing a habit.
"Start small. Don't expect to run a marathon next week. Start by getting out of the door for five minutes and make that a regular part of your routine. Then gradually make that more vigorous, maybe throw in some running," Mr Robins said.
"Just try to keep moving.... plan it, schedule it and eventually you might enjoy it."
He also recommended anyone who wanted to get into running to first make sure their overall health was okay.
