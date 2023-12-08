Hottest day of the year arrives and the heat is here to stay

Dubbo has officially recorded its hottest day of the year and the worst of the heat could still be yet to come.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
December 6 was the first day in 2023 that the temperature exceeded 40 degrees, a sign the much-talked-about dry and hot summer is here.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 40.6 is Dubbo's hottest temperature of the year but over the next week, the figure could change.
The weather organisation has forecast a maximum temperature of 42 degrees for Dubbo on December 9, while the heat will stay around for at least the next week.
"I can't give too many promises to the end of December but we are certainly looking at these above-average temperatures over the next seven days," a spokesperson for the Bureau said.
"It does look like a prolonged period of extreme heat."
There are several warnings being issued to residents of the state with the Western NSW Local Health District warning people heat doesn't discriminate.
The Bureau is also warning workers who mainly operate outside to be careful over the weekend as the heat remains.
"We've got pretty widespread heatwave conditions across most of Australia," the spokesperson said.
"It does look like it will remain hot in the inland, we will see temperatures drop by a degree or two."
The minimum temperature for the evening on December 8 is set to be 26 degrees.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has also warned residents a total fire ban is in place for December 8 and 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.