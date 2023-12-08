Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Hottest day of the year arrives and the heat is here to stay

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 8 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo has officially recorded its hottest day of the year and the worst of the heat could still be yet to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.