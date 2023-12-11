'It's scary': Paramedics won't back down from fighting for pay increase

Paramedics around the state will continue to fight for an increase in pay in 2024 after being shut down by the NSW Goverment.
All across the state paramedics went on strike at the end of November and have since returned to action but the situation is something they still believe needs addressing.
The lack of staff in regional areas around the state means hospitals are busier than ever and response times can blow out.
Dubbo has had a 15.1 per cent increase in the number of ambulance calls this year and the trend is something Australian Paramedics Association's David Truscott believes will continue.
"It means our paramedics are busier than ever," he said.
"Every NSW Public Sector agency has to a do a people matter survey, in it they ask a bunch of questions which are categorised into wellbeing and workplaces feel about that.
"The number we got out of this is 38 per cent. Only 38 per cent of staff said that they feel satisfied with their workplace at the moment.
"In the Dubbo region, 11 per cent of staff have said that they are unhappy with their pay which speaks volumes."
The cost of living scenario in NSW is one of the biggest reasons why paramedics are asking for higher pay while up north QLD pay their ambulance services 20 per cent more.
QLD also offer bonuses to staff who move to the state.
"We are just seeing people leave whether they have just joined or have significant experience," he said.
"It's scary because our experienced paramedics help teach the younger ones and it's sad."
APA has approximately 2500 members and Mr Truscott said they are sick of how the government has been communicating with them.
"When I say communicating with us, they haven't been," he said.
"We haven't been invited to the table once for negotiations outside of the initial pay offer they made which they required to do under legislation.
"They just continue to shut us down."
The state government made an offer to increase the rates of pay for paramedics in December by 19 per cent.
It was rejected.
Paramedics will now not attend special events as part of their current industrial action against the government such as race meetings.
"They are relying on people who are working in communities (for these shifts)," he said.
"They take them out of the communities to work at those events, NSW Ambulance makes the money from the special event but they are sending out duty crews to make a huge profit."
Dubbo Hospital's emergency department has seen a 12.7 per cent increase in arrivals in ambulances.
Approximately 70 per cent of people who arrive at the emergency department get their treatment on time, a decrease from last year.
