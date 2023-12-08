Daily Liberal
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Obituary

The woman who inspired Allira Day Care remembered for 'heart of gold'

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol's son Shane Read (Dubbo) with daughters Shenae (Dubbo) and Riannah Read (Broken Hill) at the Peak Hill cemetery. Insert: The late Carol Joy Riley (nee Read). Pictures supplied
Carol's son Shane Read (Dubbo) with daughters Shenae (Dubbo) and Riannah Read (Broken Hill) at the Peak Hill cemetery. Insert: The late Carol Joy Riley (nee Read). Pictures supplied

With a need for more education facilities in Dubbo, Carol Joy Riley used to volunteer her house to mind pre-school students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.