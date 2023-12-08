The woman who inspired Allira Day Care remembered for 'heart of gold'

With a need for more education facilities in Dubbo, Carol Joy Riley used to volunteer her house to mind pre-school students.
Her kind heart and open home was instrumental for Allira Aboriginal Day Care Centre to start.
Little did she know the centre would open to great success and continues to operate 35 years later.
The "quiet achiever" with a "heart of gold" sums up what the late Carol Joy Riley (Read) was like as a person.
On Saturday, November 25 Wiradjuri elders welcomed everyone to a packed St James church at Peak Hill as hundreds came to pay their respects.
As the daughter of the late Robert and Beryl Read, Ms Riley was one of 14 children who completed all of her school education in Peak Hill before continuing her studies in Sydney.
The Peak Hill "sister" left an unforgettable mark on the community out west.
Diane McNaboe of Brockleshurst and Lynette Riley, both who recognised Carol as their sister, spoke at the funeral of their love for Carol.
"Not many would know that Carol was a cultural sister who did ceremony with us," Ms McNaboe said.
Ms Riley said Carol may have been her sister-in-law, but after the divorce, they "kept her".
"She was a sister to us," she said.
Carol had many funny stories told about her, including some from when she lived with Ms Riley's family in Sydney.
"I heard about her before I actually met her," Ms Riley said.
After completing her social welfare studies at McArthur Community College in Liverpool, Carol worked at DOCS (DCJ) Dubbo for many years.
Former Daily Liberal journalist Patricia Cruzado said Carol helped many disadvantaged youth and families, which was testament to her "heart of gold".
"She thought of others before herself, the sign on the way into Peak Hill says 'heart of gold' - that describes what Carol was like," she said.
Bev Good of the Orana Country Music Association Dubbo also acknowledged Carol as a "quiet achiever".
"She was a quiet achiever in the realms of supporting the young and the places she worked where they needed help," Mrs Good said.
"She helped prop up the COMA by supporting her daughter Bonnie's singing."
The mother and daughter duo travelled around the central west attending country music festivals, as far as Tamworth and Sydney.
Tragically in 2017 her daughter died.
"She's with her daughter now," Ms McNaboe said.
Carol was a devoted mother to her three children - Shane, Jemaine Read and Bonnie Riley (deceased 2017).
Friends and family travelled from Sydney, Moree, Gold Coast, Queanbeyan, Broken Hill, Canberra, Brocklehurst, Dubbo, Wellington and Gilgangra for her final farewell.
