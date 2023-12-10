Is Christmas a good time to sell your house? We ask the experts

We don't traditionally think of the Christmas period as a good time to sell a house. But is this the right or wrong attitude? We asked the experts.
Kristy Barber, Licensed Real Estate Agent at Platinum Property Group Dubbo, said it's a case of "nothing ventured, nothing gained" - and sometimes it could be a positive situation for the vendor.
"Sometimes it's just the right buyer at the right time, and leading up to and during the Christmas holiday period - there may be fewer homes on the market, which could mean less competition for your listing!" Ms Barber told the Daily Liberal.
"I often find that buyers looking during this time are sometimes more serious, as they likely have a pressing need to move."
That's not to say there aren't challenges - the process of selling your home can take longer during this period, as buyers are preoccupied with holiday activities, and holiday closures may affect the exchange of contracts or settlement.
"Sellers should coordinate with their real estate agent, solicitors, and other professionals to navigate any potential delays and should also be open to flexible (both shorter and longer) settlement arrangements to accommodate buyers who may be navigating holiday plans and moving logistics," Ms Barber said.
Her top tips were to respond quickly to requests and offers, maximise your home sale by ensuring high-quality listing photos that showcase the best features of your property, and maintain regular and clear communication with your agent for market feedback - and make adjustments when necessary.
The holiday season is a great time to tackle minor repairs and consider upgrades to modernise your home.
"If you like to get into the Christmas spirit - decorate modestly to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, but avoid overwhelming decorations that could distract potential buyers. I would also suggest decluttering, to enhance your properties' visual appeal," Ms Barber said.
Laura Shooter, managing director at SJ Shooter Real Estate, said in years past, the big listing portals have experienced their highest viewing day on Boxing Day, making it a good time to list your home.
"Many people are starting to think about what they want their life to look like in the new year, and actually have a bit of spare time to browse what's on the market," Mrs Shooter told the Daily Liberal.
"It's also a time when people might use their holidays to scope out the new city they're moving to in the new year, and be ready to make a decision if they see something they love."
Mrs Shooter reminded vendors that while there are advantages in terms of audience and exposure, it's important to be mindful that banks and solicitors often close down over the Christmas period - so it may take a little longer before the deal is "officially done".
"It's a good idea to check with your real estate agency what their plans are for the holiday period and if they'll have capacity to show interested buyers through," Mrs Shooter said.
In the meantime, the time is ripe to prepare your home for marketing.
"It's the perfect time to get the yard looking great by keeping the water up to it, and also taking the time to de-clutter and attend to any 'fix it' jobs around the place," she said.
