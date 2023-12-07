Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Breaking

Man accused of DV crash murder faces fresh AVO charges

By Stephanie Gardiner, Aap
December 7 2023 - 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of murdering his former wife by running her car off a country road at high speed is facing new charges for allegedly breaching apprehended violence orders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.