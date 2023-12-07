Don't miss this magical Barbie-themed Christmas lights display

From nativity scenes to Barbie cars, Christmas means many things to different families - and all are displayed in Dubbo's growing festive lights scene.
"We have even had kids on muck up day doing scavenger hunts and getting points for taking photos with our display, kids taking their family Christmas photos in the interactive piece and lots of Christmas party tours calling by," Ms Fardell Hartley told the Daily Liberal.
"This year my favourite feature is the Barbie Corvette and the Ken and Barbie boxes which you can stand in to take photos."
Each year, Ms Fardell Hartley's children pick the theme and in the past they have had Bluey, Shaun the Sheep and a Gingerbread House. Barbie was a natural choice this year.
"In past years we have spent a month planning and constructing. This year was a last minute decision and the creations took a weekend to make, which is usually my job and the display took another weekend, which is my husband's job," she said.
Every night, weather permitting, the lights are on and people are welcome to have a look during the day as well.
The tradition began around 15 years ago when, in another house, the family had a friendly rivalry with their neighbour where "suddenly more lights would appear on one of our houses and then the other would try and out do them".
"What started with just the eaves decorated ended up with so many Christmas lights. When our kids came along we added in character features depending on their interests," Ms Fardell Hartley said.
The adults get just as much joy out of doing it as the kids, and Ms Fardell Hartley thinks the annual lights activity is keeping the Christmas magic alive.
"Seeing and hearing all the kids enjoy the display is a great feeling and a way to celebrate the end of the year. Across the weekends we usually give out lollies. We sit out the front and the kids' friends come up and help them hand them out to the passers by," she said.
"The kids love showing it off and proudly tell others what they created. My favourite part is creating all the ideas and pieces with my kids in the lead up."
For Robert McKechnie at 47 Windsor Parade, Dubbo, the lights have a different meaning. He started decorating his house 21 years ago to show his son what Christmas was all about - and he is still doing it.
"My favourite part of my display is the nativity display as it is about the real meaning of Christmas," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I do not really plan how I am going to set up my display, I just start placing light and Christmas figurines and adjust them until I am happy with the display. It takes me about a week to set up doing must of it after work."
Mr McKechnie started decorating his house to celebrate Christmas with his son and family, and he also likes to see the looks and smiles on the adults' faces - particularly on Christmas eve when they are all driving around looking at the lights.
"On Christmas eve my brother dresses up as Santa Claus and stands out the front of my home handing out lollies to the children and taking photos with them. My son also joins in with handing out lollies," he said.
"I get enjoyment out of seeing smiles on all children, young people and adult's faces and knowing they enjoy my display."
