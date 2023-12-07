Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Don't miss this magical Barbie-themed Christmas lights display

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 8 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From nativity scenes to Barbie cars, Christmas means many things to different families - and all are displayed in Dubbo's growing festive lights scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help